WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.30.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WNS. Cowen upped their price target on WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on WNS from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird cut WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of WNS by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,161,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,691,000 after purchasing an additional 266,665 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in WNS by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 922,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,458,000 after purchasing an additional 222,024 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in WNS by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 989,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,270,000 after purchasing an additional 166,685 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WNS during the fourth quarter valued at $9,131,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in WNS by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 50,302 shares during the last quarter. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WNS traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.40. 3,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.69. WNS has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $78.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.93.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.87 million. WNS had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 11.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WNS will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

