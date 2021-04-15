WNS (WNS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

WNS (NYSE:WNS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect WNS to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.87 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. On average, analysts expect WNS to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get WNS alerts:

Shares of WNS opened at $72.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.93. WNS has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $78.07.

WNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.73.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.