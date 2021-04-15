WNS (WNS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

WNS (NYSE:WNS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect WNS to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.87 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. On average, analysts expect WNS to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of WNS opened at $72.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.93. WNS has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $78.07.
WNS Company Profile
WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.
