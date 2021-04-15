WOM Protocol Price Tops $0.41 on Top Exchanges (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000650 BTC on popular exchanges. WOM Protocol has a total market cap of $42.18 million and $2.31 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WOM Protocol has traded up 55.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00067566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00019599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.32 or 0.00737939 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00088534 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00033418 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,716.41 or 0.05856049 BTC.

About WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

