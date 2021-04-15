Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.05

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.05 and traded as high as $28.21. Woori Financial Group shares last traded at $28.21, with a volume of 7,539 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woori Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WF. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF)

Woori Financial Group Inc engages in the banking, credit card, and investment banking businesses. It offers loans and deposits, and relevant services; credit card, cash services, card loans, and related services; and securities operation, sale of financial instruments, project financing, and other related activities.

