World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.54.

A number of brokerages have commented on WWE. Cfra lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WWE traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,130. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27. World Wrestling Entertainment has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $61.32.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $238.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.82 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. Research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,200,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,826,000 after purchasing an additional 199,981 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2,912.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,613,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,810 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,074,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,636,000 after purchasing an additional 81,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 447.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,829,000 after purchasing an additional 660,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 640,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,752,000 after purchasing an additional 88,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.