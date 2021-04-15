World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $238.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.82 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. On average, analysts expect World Wrestling Entertainment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $56.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.42. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $61.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.47%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WWE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Cfra lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.64.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.