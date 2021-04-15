Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Trading 0.5% Higher This Week (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $397,363.85 and approximately $1,998.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for about $6.06 or 0.00009622 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00067580 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.50 or 0.00277217 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.04 or 0.00735621 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,527.33 or 0.99335513 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00021602 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.79 or 0.00846428 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

