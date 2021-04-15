Wrapped BNB Trading 31.2% Higher This Week (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $542.33 or 0.00854958 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $3.09 billion and approximately $1.61 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 31.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00068475 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.03 or 0.00271194 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $473.38 or 0.00746255 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,390.55 or 0.99932013 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00023180 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000396 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,704,978 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.