Wrapped NXM Trading Up 46.1% Over Last Week (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded up 30.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. Wrapped NXM has a total market capitalization of $132.95 million and approximately $202.35 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded up 46.1% against the dollar. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be purchased for $79.28 or 0.00126169 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00066422 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00019326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $460.87 or 0.00733427 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.95 or 0.00089037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00033197 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00037976 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM (CRYPTO:WNXM) is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

