Wrapped Origin Axie (WOA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $674,031.53

Wrapped Origin Axie (CURRENCY:WOA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Wrapped Origin Axie coin can currently be bought for about $2,969.30 or 0.04725473 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Origin Axie has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Wrapped Origin Axie has a total market cap of $674,031.53 and $5,099.00 worth of Wrapped Origin Axie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00068183 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00019511 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $467.67 or 0.00744277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00089456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,819.44 or 0.06078418 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00033540 BTC.

Wrapped Origin Axie is a coin. Wrapped Origin Axie’s total supply is 227 coins. The official website for Wrapped Origin Axie is axieinfinity.com . Wrapped Origin Axie’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a digital pet universe where players battle, raise, and trade fantasy creatures called Axies. Wrapped Origin Axie Token (WOA) is a token that allows users to wrap Origin Axies and trade them like an erc-20 token. Users can only wrap Origin Axies from a common class (beast, plant, aquatic). In addition, the Axie cannot contain any mystic parts and can’t have been bred more than 2 times. These limitations ensure that the Origin Axies within the pool are all of similar value. “

