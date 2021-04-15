WSFS Financial (WSFS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $169.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.72 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. On average, analysts expect WSFS Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $50.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.52. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $55.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.83%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSFS. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, WSFS Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 40,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $2,110,471.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,811.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $161,148.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

