Xend Finance (XEND) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.72 Million

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded up 14.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. In the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Xend Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.24 or 0.00001951 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Xend Finance has a market cap of $24.53 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Xend Finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00068475 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.03 or 0.00271194 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $473.38 or 0.00746255 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,390.55 or 0.99932013 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00023180 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $542.33 or 0.00854958 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Xend Finance Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Buying and Selling Xend Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xend Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xend Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xend Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xend Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.