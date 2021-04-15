XMON (XMON) Price Tops $1,275.41 on Exchanges

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. In the last seven days, XMON has traded down 43.6% against the U.S. dollar. One XMON coin can currently be purchased for $1,275.41 or 0.02029742 BTC on major exchanges. XMON has a total market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $37,431.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00069409 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.28 or 0.00270985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.48 or 0.00748749 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,679.19 or 0.99750325 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00023248 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $544.11 or 0.00865925 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

XMON Coin Profile

XMON’s genesis date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

