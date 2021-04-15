XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) PT Raised to $150.00 at Truist Securities

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.63% from the stock’s current price.

XPO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.71.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $134.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.87, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.85. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $53.58 and a twelve month high of $137.00.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 56,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.16, for a total transaction of $6,695,654.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,777,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total transaction of $10,211,228.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,705,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,787,216.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 286,255 shares of company stock worth $34,173,588. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,788,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,184,000 after buying an additional 80,603 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,086,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,492,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,171,000 after purchasing an additional 228,948 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,527,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $626,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.