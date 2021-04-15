XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) PT Raised to $150.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective hoisted by Truist from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on XPO. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group began coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.04.

NYSE:XPO traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $135.90. The company had a trading volume of 29,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,717. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $53.58 and a 1-year high of $137.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 166.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total transaction of $10,211,228.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,705,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,787,216.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 56,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.16, for a total value of $6,695,654.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,777,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 286,255 shares of company stock worth $34,173,588. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

