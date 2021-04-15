XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $160.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $136.00. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.07% from the stock’s current price.

XPO has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.91.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $134.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 163.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $53.58 and a 12-month high of $137.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.85.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 56,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.16, for a total value of $6,695,654.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at $45,777,074.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $3,182,737.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,904,331.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 286,255 shares of company stock valued at $34,173,588. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in XPO Logistics by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

