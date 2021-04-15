xRhodium 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7,247.00 (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 15th. One xRhodium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.78 or 0.00005972 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. xRhodium has a market cap of $4.72 million and $7,247.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, xRhodium has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004430 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00003798 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00032442 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001221 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000322 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00016931 BTC.

About xRhodium

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

