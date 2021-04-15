XRP (XRP) Price Up 79.7% Over Last Week

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Over the last week, XRP has traded 79.7% higher against the US dollar. XRP has a market cap of $82.50 billion and $15.73 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRP coin can currently be bought for $1.82 or 0.00002864 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00069140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.31 or 0.00271613 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $474.25 or 0.00747562 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00023570 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,410.16 or 0.99953803 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.78 or 0.00865051 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000407 BTC.

About XRP

XRP launched on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,990,831,162 coins and its circulating supply is 45,404,028,640 coins. The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp . XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature. “

Buying and Selling XRP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

