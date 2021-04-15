Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) rose 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.76 and last traded at $4.74. Approximately 170,620 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 15,067,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AUY shares. CSFB set a $7.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $461.80 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.0263 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter worth $195,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 738,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 85,764 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,573,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,692,000 after buying an additional 181,774 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $2,550,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Yamana Gold by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,495,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after purchasing an additional 61,805 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

