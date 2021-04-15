Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.16

Shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.16 and traded as high as C$1.18. Yangarra Resources shares last traded at C$1.15, with a volume of 202,778 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on YGR shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.80 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cormark restated a “na” rating and issued a C$2.00 price objective (up previously from C$1.75) on shares of Yangarra Resources in a report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.15 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of C$98.19 million and a PE ratio of 20.18.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$23.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile (TSE:YGR)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

