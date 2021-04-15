Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.97

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.97 and last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 16854 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YZCAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. HSBC cut Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.67.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, including methanol, liquid wax, stable light hydrocarbon, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc., as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

