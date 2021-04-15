Yearn Secure Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.01 Million (YSEC)

Yearn Secure (CURRENCY:YSEC) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 15th. Yearn Secure has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and approximately $141,519.00 worth of Yearn Secure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yearn Secure coin can currently be bought for $5.20 or 0.00008262 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Yearn Secure has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00065152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00019155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $448.49 or 0.00712496 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00087917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00033284 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,665.14 or 0.05822707 BTC.

Yearn Secure Coin Profile

YSEC is a coin. Yearn Secure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 577,895 coins. The official website for Yearn Secure is ysec.finance . Yearn Secure’s official Twitter account is @YearnSecure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The YSEC platform will operate via smart contracts that don't have authority over the funds, only the instigator of the pre-sale will be able to interact with their locked funds as determined in the presale. “

Buying and Selling Yearn Secure

