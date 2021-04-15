Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Trading Down 31.3% Over Last Week (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 15th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.82 or 0.00002886 BTC on exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market capitalization of $18.25 million and approximately $12.89 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00067426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.31 or 0.00271886 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004563 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $466.65 or 0.00740614 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00023885 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,928.06 or 0.99872137 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $542.31 or 0.00860687 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s genesis date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

