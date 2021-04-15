Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO Sells $161,356.14 in Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:YUM traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.61. 1,243,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,459. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.70 and a 1 year high of $118.97.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 283,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after buying an additional 12,715 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $2,437,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $34,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

