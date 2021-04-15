Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $0.74. Astec Industries reported earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Astec Industries.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Astec Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASTE. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Sidoti lifted their target price on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

NASDAQ:ASTE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.21. 48,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,194. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.89. Astec Industries has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $79.62. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 129.67 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

In related news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of Astec Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $59,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,298.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASTE. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,268,000. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,713,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,314,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,440,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,116,000 after acquiring an additional 139,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,028,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,531,000 after acquiring an additional 116,947 shares during the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Astec Industries (ASTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.