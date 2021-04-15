Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Million

Equities analysts expect that Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) will post $2.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Biomerica’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.46 million. Biomerica posted sales of $1.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full-year sales of $7.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.03 million to $9.89 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $20.57 million, with estimates ranging from $6.54 million to $34.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Biomerica.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 42.18% and a negative net margin of 69.82%. The company had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 million.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on Biomerica from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRA opened at $5.11 on Thursday. Biomerica has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $12.75. The company has a market cap of $60.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of -0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.27.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRA. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biomerica by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Biomerica by 307.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 393,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 296,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Biomerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other Foreign.

