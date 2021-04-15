Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to Post $0.99 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. ExlService reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.53 million. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

In other news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $77,108.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,406.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $221,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,545.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,291 shares of company stock valued at $6,112,913 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in ExlService by 283.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXLS stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.53. 80,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ExlService has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $95.98.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

