Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Will Post Earnings of -$2.12 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021


Equities research analysts expect Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) to announce earnings per share of ($2.12) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.93). Mirati Therapeutics posted earnings of ($2.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($8.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.29) to ($6.77). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($7.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.16) to ($5.20). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mirati Therapeutics.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million.

MRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.57.

Mirati Therapeutics stock traded up $2.59 on Thursday, hitting $164.05. 312,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,691. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.64. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $80.36 and a 1 year high of $249.42.

In related news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total transaction of $72,460,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Faga sold 1,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total value of $260,469.20. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 442,685 shares of company stock worth $81,033,986. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $940,151,000 after acquiring an additional 869,526 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,067,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 760,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,953,000 after acquiring an additional 364,634 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $57,299,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,510,000 after buying an additional 248,154 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

