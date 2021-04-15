Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) will report earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for NOV’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.18). NOV posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 264.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that NOV will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NOV.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.30). NOV had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOV shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised NOV from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NOV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.09.

Shares of NYSE:NOV traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $13.44. 4,024,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,061,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. NOV has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.90.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,523,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $542,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,627 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in NOV by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,335,189 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,062,000 after buying an additional 567,226 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in NOV by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 899,652 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after buying an additional 16,626 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in NOV by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 815,497 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,189,000 after buying an additional 109,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of NOV by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 754,383 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,358,000 after acquiring an additional 16,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

