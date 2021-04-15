Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) to Announce -$0.49 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.49) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.37). Omeros posted earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.75). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($0.60). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Omeros in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Omeros from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $188,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $558,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $189,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,113 shares of company stock worth $1,942,640 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMER. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,384,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,910,000 after purchasing an additional 495,817 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omeros in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,732,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 225.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 306,684 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Omeros by 15.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 52,994 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Omeros by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 83,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 50,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

OMER stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.41. 543,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,393. Omeros has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $25.46. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.76.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

