Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.18. Tivity Health reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 341.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $100.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.55 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 47.44% and a positive return on equity of 128.43%.

TVTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Tivity Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tivity Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

TVTY stock opened at $23.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23. Tivity Health has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $25.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.79.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,334,000 after buying an additional 163,957 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Tivity Health by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 979,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,190,000 after purchasing an additional 330,712 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tivity Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $723,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Tivity Health by 2,680.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 713,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,973,000 after purchasing an additional 687,615 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tivity Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

