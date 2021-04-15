Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) to Post -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) will report ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.14). Venus Concept reported earnings of ($0.97) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 84.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Venus Concept.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.79.

NASDAQ:VERO traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $1.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,884. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32. The firm has a market cap of $105.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.62. Venus Concept has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Venus Concept by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Venus Concept by 23.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 39,657 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Venus Concept in the fourth quarter worth $683,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

