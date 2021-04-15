Zacks: Analysts Expect H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) to Announce $0.92 EPS

Brokerages forecast that H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. H.B. Fuller posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FUL. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.57.

Shares of H.B. Fuller stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.52. The stock had a trading volume of 413,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,496. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $65.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 6,169 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $393,952.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 3,808 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $213,857.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,058.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,901,969. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 865,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,889,000 after purchasing an additional 140,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 723,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after acquiring an additional 78,541 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 20,861 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

