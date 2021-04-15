Zacks: Analysts Expect Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) will report sales of $70.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.00 million and the highest is $78.20 million. Lightspeed POS reported sales of $36.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 94.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full year sales of $209.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $205.30 million to $217.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $354.37 million, with estimates ranging from $300.02 million to $422.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lightspeed POS.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.12 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on LSPD. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.36.

Shares of LSPD opened at $71.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion and a PE ratio of -87.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.72. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $82.53.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

