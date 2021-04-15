Zacks: Analysts Expect MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) to Announce $0.15 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) will announce $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MagnaChip Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.15. MagnaChip Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MagnaChip Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MagnaChip Semiconductor.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $142.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.70 million. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 47.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MX shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Vertical Research cut MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 880.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MX traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.54. The company had a trading volume of 19,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,942. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.15.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It offers display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

