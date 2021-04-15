Zacks: Analysts Expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to announce $26.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.80 million and the highest is $26.90 million. Mitek Systems posted sales of $23.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full year sales of $117.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.01 million to $117.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $133.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.26 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MITK. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mitek Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

In related news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 43,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $730,401.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 173,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,926,606.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MITK stock opened at $14.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average is $14.97. Mitek Systems has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $19.88. The company has a market cap of $628.65 million, a P/E ratio of 81.50 and a beta of 0.32.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

