Zacks: Analysts Expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.08 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) will report $5.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.70 million and the lowest is $4.53 million. VYNE Therapeutics posted sales of $1.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 190.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full year sales of $49.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.00 million to $51.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $110.69 million, with estimates ranging from $108.18 million to $115.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.01).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VYNE shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VYNE Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 4,219,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.37 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

VYNE stock opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.92. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $289.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.33.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

