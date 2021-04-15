Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to post $1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. Advanced Energy Industries reported earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full year earnings of $5.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $5.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $370.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries stock traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.79. The stock had a trading volume of 191,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,798. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $46.98 and a fifty-two week high of $125.55. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 1.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

