Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Will Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the lowest is $0.98. Independent Bank posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.70 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INDB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

NASDAQ INDB traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.95. 111,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,160. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.12. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $99.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,385,000 after buying an additional 161,705 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 43,978 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

