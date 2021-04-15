Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.54. KeyCorp reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 308.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow KeyCorp.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.51.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $20.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.58. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 658.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,578,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,406,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919,935 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $175,147,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,775,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,848 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in KeyCorp by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,808,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KeyCorp (KEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.