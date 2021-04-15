Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. Enlivex Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enlivex Therapeutics.
ENLV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Enlivex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ:ENLV traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.68. 2,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,405. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $168.32 million, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $29.40.
About Enlivex Therapeutics
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.
