Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. Enlivex Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enlivex Therapeutics.

ENLV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Enlivex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics stock. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 46,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. Golden Green Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Enlivex Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENLV traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.68. 2,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,405. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $168.32 million, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $29.40.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.

