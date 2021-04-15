Zacks: Brokerages Expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $917.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) to announce sales of $917.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $942.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $897.75 million. GFL Environmental reported sales of $694.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year sales of $4.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GFL Environmental.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $948.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.62 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GFL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 147,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 103.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,266,000 after purchasing an additional 483,649 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth about $2,559,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth about $4,028,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 1,286.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 132,766 shares during the period. 58.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GFL opened at $33.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $36.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GFL Environmental (GFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.