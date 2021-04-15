Zacks: Brokerages Expect Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) to Announce $0.61 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Meritor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.59. Meritor reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritor will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Meritor.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $889.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Meritor’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $6,354,308.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,113.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $3,224,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTOR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Meritor by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,582,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,813,000 after buying an additional 116,730 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meritor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,151,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Meritor by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 694,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,384,000 after buying an additional 23,289 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Meritor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $609,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Meritor by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 584,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,325,000 after buying an additional 245,148 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MTOR traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $28.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,099. Meritor has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.92.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

