Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for The Aaron’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Aaron’s will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Aaron’s.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $430.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.50 million.

AAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

NYSE AAN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.91. The company had a trading volume of 191,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,873. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average of $33.30. The company has a market cap of $852.05 million and a PE ratio of 12.58. The Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $27.18.

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 12.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in The Aaron’s by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in The Aaron’s by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in The Aaron’s by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

