Zano Tops One Day Trading Volume of $86,463.00 (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 15th. During the last week, Zano has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar. Zano has a market capitalization of $18.74 million and approximately $86,463.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zano coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.77 or 0.00002783 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,669.33 or 1.00189703 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00042408 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00011732 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.47 or 0.00499562 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $571.18 or 0.00898808 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $208.44 or 0.00328004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.55 or 0.00139345 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007343 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,626,994 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,494 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

