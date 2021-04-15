ZClassic (ZCL) Price Tops $0.32 on Major Exchanges

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 15th. In the last week, ZClassic has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000509 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $16,616.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $254.92 or 0.00401971 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.02 or 0.00192415 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.53 or 0.00174292 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001440 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,170,205 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

