Zcoin (XZC) Price Reaches $4.23 on Major Exchanges

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on exchanges. Zcoin has a market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,178.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,512.33 or 0.03976556 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 80.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $285.04 or 0.00451160 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $914.18 or 0.01446982 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.03 or 0.00604683 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $340.82 or 0.00539453 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 44.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00049533 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $255.55 or 0.00404493 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003576 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

