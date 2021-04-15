Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 14,012 shares.The stock last traded at $32.80 and had previously closed at $32.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.89 and a 200-day moving average of $35.56.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($9.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.90) by ($3.86). Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 38.34% and a negative net margin of 214.31%. Equities analysts predict that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZEAL. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S by 320.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines in development stage focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

