ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) Price Hits $0.0080

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. ZelaaPayAE has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $327,490.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZelaaPayAE has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One ZelaaPayAE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ZelaaPayAE

ZelaaPayAE is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,012,159 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

ZelaaPayAE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelaaPayAE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZelaaPayAE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

