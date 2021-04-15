Zen Protocol (ZP) Price Hits $0.0941

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One Zen Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0941 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges. Zen Protocol has a market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $147.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zen Protocol has traded up 34.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.39 or 0.00738851 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000220 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00089620 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000316 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Zen Protocol Profile

Zen Protocol is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

